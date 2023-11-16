HBL, BOC sign MoU to enhance regional trade

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (APP): Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Bank of China (BOC) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Strategic Cooperation to enhance regional trade, at the BOC headquarters in Beijing, China.

The signing of the strategic cooperation memorandum signifies HBL and BOC’s commitment to driving economic empowerment and regional connectivity.

The cooperation between the two will facilitate seamless trade opportunities, benefiting businesses in South Asia, the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa.

Both organizations will also work to deepen strategic cooperation in the areas of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), technology and training.

The MoU would also aim to foster stronger ties between financial institutions in both the countries, improve trade infrastructure and ultimately will promote economic growth and development through increased regional trade activities.