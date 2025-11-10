Hail Region Governor patronizes launch of 4th International Quality Conference

- Advertisement -

Hail, Nov 10 (SPA/APP): Governor of Hail Region Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz patronized at the University of Hail Conference Center on Sunday, in the presence of Deputy Governor of Hail Region Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz and Acting President of the University of Hail Dr. Badr Al-Harbi, the launch ceremony of the 4th International Quality Conference titled “Innovation in Education Quality for Excellence and Sustainable University Competitiveness.”

Upon his arrival, the governor inaugurated the exhibition of participating entities, after which the ceremony commenced with a presentation highlighting the Kingdom’s achievements in education quality.

Dr. Al-Harbi welcomed the governor and the deputy governor of Hail Region, expressing appreciation for the continuous support the university receives. He noted that this year’s conference focuses on improving educational quality and fostering a positive, competitive environment among universities. He pointed out that the university has made significant progress, with 100% of its undergraduate programs accredited and 83% developed in accordance with the second development plan.

He added that the university’s efforts to enhance its programs and services have yielded tangible results, with student satisfaction with learning quality reaching 94%, employer satisfaction with graduate competencies 89%, and beneficiary satisfaction with university services 92%.

During the event, the governor witnessed the signing of two cooperation agreements — one between the University of Hail and the University of Jeddah to exchange programmatic and institutional performance indicators and best practices between the two universities, and another between the University of Hail and Arabian Contractor Company aimed at developing administrative processes in educational institutions and accrediting the university’s administrative units.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the governor honored the participating entities, success partners, keynote speakers, and deans of quality and development from Saudi universities.