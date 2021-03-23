BEIJING, Mar 23 (APP):The iconic landmark of China’s Guangzhou “Canton Tower” lit up in green lights to display the congratulatory message on the Pakistan Day, which was celebrated on Tuesday.

This is the first time that the national day message of a foreign country is displayed at a prominent public building in Guangzhou, which reflects the close and cordial ties between Pakistan and China, according to Consulate General of Pakistan, Guangzhou.

A parallel message commemorating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China was also displayed simultaneously in the national color of China.

The message was displayed between 8 and 10 pm at Canton Tower which is centrally located and the highest as well as most frequently visited public and tourist attraction of Guanzhou city, capital of Guangdong province of China.