Green Pakistan project designed to maximize agricultural productivity: Fu Shuai

BEIJING, Feb 3 (APP): The Green Pakistan Million Acre Smart Farm project incorporates advanced equipment, innovative techniques and intelligent water management systems, all designed to maximize agricultural productivity while minimizing environmental impact,” said Fu Shuai Vice GM of Dayu Irrigation International Department.

Speaking on the occasion of the delivery ceremony of first shipment of equipment for the project, he said, “Green Pakistan Initiative, launched last year aims to transform the agricultural landscape. We are dedicated to participating in this groundbreaking endeavor and contributing our expertise.”

The delivery ceremony was also attended by Zaeem, President of the exclusive distributor in Pakistan.

The first shipment of equipment for the Green Pakistan Million Acre Smart Farm Project was dispatched from China to Pakistan marking a significant milestone in the country’s agricultural development, local media reported.

This collaborative initiative, led by China’s Dayu Irrigation Group and local partners, aims to revolutionize farming practices and contribute to the implementation of the Green Pakistan Initiative.

Dayu Irrigation Group aims to integrate intelligent irrigation control systems into Pakistan’s farming as part of the Green Pakistan Million Acre Smart Farm Project.

By monitoring crop growth and optimizing water and fertilizer application, this system seeks to enhance yield, improve crop quality, and reduce labor costs for farmers.

The successful shipment of the initial equipment batch signifies the beginning of a transformative journey for Pakistan’s agricultural sector.

Through unwavering Pak-China partnerships, the Green Pakistan Initiative is poised to usher in a new era of sustainable agriculture, benefiting farmers, rural communities and the nation as a whole.