Great Wall symbol of China’s cultural heritage, resilience: Ambassador Hashmi

BEIJING, Dec 12 (APP): Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi on Tuesday described the Great Wall an abiding symbol of China’s cultural heritage, resilience and timeless spirit of its people.

Speaking at the launch of Micro Video Series II marking the climb on the Great Wall by Foreign Leaders, he drew attention to the deep-rooted historical and cultural connections between Pakistan and China and referred to Ranikot Fort as Pakistan’s Great Wall.

He emphasised the need for further collaboration and mutual exchanges to showcase heritage, architecture, culture and arts.

Ambassador Hashmi invited the creators of Micro Video series to explore Pakistan’s architectural and cultural heritage and utilise them to foster an even deeper bond between the people of Pakistan and China.