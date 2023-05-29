Govt scheme pilgrims begin journey from Madinah to perform Hajj rituals in Makkah

Madinah Munawwarah, May 29 (APP): The first group of 773 pilgrims who had completed their eight-day stay in Madinah Munawwarah set off for Makkah Mukarma via road on Monday morning.

These government scheme pilgrims arrived in Madinah through three flights on May 21 and are now preparing to continue their sacred journey towards the holy city of Makkah.

The Pakistan Hajj Mission in Madinah takes proactive steps to support and guide them. Pilgrims are urged to avail themselves of the mission’s toll-free helpline at 800 11 666 22 for any assistance required throughout their pilgrimage.

With a commitment to ensuring a seamless and meaningful experience, the mission stands ready to address inquiries and provide essential aid to pilgrims, making their sacred journey as smooth as possible.

Additionally, contact information for Makkah Mukarma can be obtained at 02 5500426, for Jeddah at 02 6670980, and for Madinah Munawwarah at 04-8250789 and 04-8250782.

This year, a total of 179,200 Pakistani pilgrims are expected to perform Hajj. Out of this number, approximately 81,230 pilgrims will be partaking in Hajj under the government scheme, while the remaining individuals will be facilitated by private tour operators, as per the authorities’ arrangements.

The last flight carrying Pakistani pilgrims is scheduled to depart for Saudi Arabia on June 21, according to the Pakistani Ministry of Religious Affairs.