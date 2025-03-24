Gov’t designates 3 more southeastern counties struck by wildfires as special disaster zones

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap/APP): The government on Monday designated the southeastern counties of Ulju, Uiseong and Hadong ravaged by wildfires as special disaster zones amid continued efforts to put out the fires.

The designation came as authorities battle the wildfires in the country’s southeastern region for the fourth straight day. The government proclaimed Sancheong County as a special disaster zone on Saturday.

Areas designated as special disaster zones can receive government-wide support measures. The additional designation comes as the wildfires have displaced more than 2,700 people.

“As the wildfires have yet to be extinguished, we will place top priority in securing safety for those putting out the fires and resolving the inconveniences for those that have lost their homes,” acting President Han Duck-soo said, vowing to provide full support for recovery efforts once the wildfires are extinguished.