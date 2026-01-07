Wednesday, January 7, 2026
Gold, silver slide on profit-booking, dollar strength

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (WAM/APP):Gold prices slid on Wednesday as investors booked profits after prices briefly climbed to a more than one-week high in earlier trade, as a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment across the precious metals complex ahead of key US jobs data due this week.

Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to US$4,466.19 per ounce, as of 0330 GMT. Bullion touched a record high of US$4,549.71 on 26th December.Meanwhile, US gold futures for February delivery declined 0.4 percent to $4,477.30.

Spot silver lost 1.2 percent to $80.34 per ounce, down from an all-time high $83.62 on 29th December.Spot platinum dropped 2.9 percent to $2,373.0 per ounce, receding from a record high $2,478.50 last Monday, while palladium traded 2.5 percent lower at $1,777.22 per ounce.
