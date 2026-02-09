Gold, Silver extend gains on weaker dollar

Monday, February 9, 2026
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 (QNA/APP): Gold and silver prices extended their gains in early Asian trading on Monday, buoyed by a weaker US dollar, while investors looked ahead to a key US jobs report later this week for clues on the future path of interest rates.

Spot gold rose 1.4% to $5,029.09 an ounce, after surging nearly 4% in the previous session.

US gold futures for April delivery also advanced 1.4% to $5,051.00 an ounce.

Spot silver jumped 2.5%, following a sharp 10% rally on Friday.

Among other precious metals, spot platinum gained 1.8% to $2,134.18 an ounce, while palladium rose 1.8% to $1,737.75 an ounce.

