Saindak Project smeltery resumes production of copper after lockdown

BEIJING, July 15 (APP):After lockdown for 10 months, smeltery of Saindak Project, Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. (MCC), has resumed and produced the first batch of crude copper on July 13th, a manager of the project said.

The smeltery is a core part of whole project. The first batch of crude copper produced means that Saindak Project resumes complete flow scheme of beneficiation, mining, and smelting while preventing and controlling epidemic, China Economic Net (CEN) reported here on Wednesday.

Impacted by winter vacations and COVID-19 pandemic, the Pakistani staff couldnâ€™t get full salary due to the smeltery locked since November 2019.

â€œThe livelihood of Pakistani personnel is facing crisis, and such a situation will threaten the regional security, prosperity and stability,â€ the manager said.

On June 6, a total of 68 Chinese staff arrived Saindak, Balochistan province and started a 14-days mandatory qurantine.

Meanwhile, Pakistani personnel were gathered in another isolated site nearby Saindak project to prepare for resuming smelting.

During observational period, both Pakistani and Chinese staff strictly complied with each term of stipulation and measure so that their health could be protected from COVID-19.

On June 22, the personnel finished isolation and taken nucleic acid testing on June 28. Though the staff was released from isolation, the smeltery couldnâ€™t resume immediately because there were several issues left to cope with. Due to the long-term lockdown, apparatus and machines in Saindak smeltery needs a complete overhaul.

Hence, technical staff discussed and drew up a plan for resuming production in detail, including controlling pandemic, overhauling devices, personnel training, and igniting furnace.

At 8:06 am on July 9, the smeltery of MCC Saindak Project was reignited after it had been shut down for nearly 10 months. At 11:39 PM on July 13, the smeltery produced its first batch of crude copper this year.