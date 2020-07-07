Pakistani engineer impressed by China for attaching importance to life of citizens during COVID-19

BEIJING, July 7 (APP)::A Pakistani engineer who witnessed the COVID-19 pandemic in China is highly impressed by the efforts shown by the Chinese government for attaching same importance to the life of every common citizen.

“I am very impressed by the efforts shown by the Chinese government during the pandemic. No country has been able to attach the same importance to the life of every ordinary person,”said Rafiq Khan who has been working at CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd in China’s Hunan province since 2017, according to China Economic Net (CEN) on Tuesday.

When recalling the fight against the pandemic, Khan thinks that the measures taken by the Chinese government are particularly useful. Its organizational discipline is also excellent. The grocery price is very stable.

“Nevertheless, it is not perfect in the eyes of the western world; however, it is not what their media reported,” Khan said.

” I think it is safer to stay in China than in the other countries,” he added.

Khan said Zhuzhou City was closed in January.

At the beginning, people were particularly uncomfortable with the situation, because they could not go anywhere they wanted. The restaurants they often dined at too were closed down. They even could not visit their friends as usual.

“However, I think this policy is 100 percent correct. It effectively controlled the spread of the virus and ensured that everyone was in a safe state. I think that is what it means to fight the pandemic,” said Khan.

As a foreigner in China, Khan strictly followed the regulations on control and prevention of the COVID-19, according to Zhang Wen, a supervisor of Khan.

When Khan came to Zhuzhou for work after celebrating the Spring Festival with his families in Xi’an, he should be quarantined for 14 days according to the guidance on virus prevention.

Zhang said Khan was very cooperative. “I think what I should do is to follow the local epidemic control and prevention measures as all Chinese do,” said Rafiq Khan in fluent Chinese.

After his colleagues knew that Khan is a Muslim, they provided Khan Halal food.

No matter what difficulties Khan encountered, his colleagues would help him to solve immediately. They took excellent care of him, according to Khan.

“What moved me most is that after the outbreak of the pandemic in my motherland (Pakistan), China gave lots of material and medical assistance for the first time, which fully demonstrated that China is a country with great responsibility, great love, and great righteousness.

I am so grateful to China for giving much support and help to my motherland” said Khan.

Now, the number of Pakistanis infected with COVID-19 is still on the rise.

Khan showed concerns to his compatriots. As Khan could not go back to visit them, he just shared his experience and advised them to wear face masks, wash hands, and not venture out.

Neither could Khan return to his home in Xi’an where his wife and son lived.

During that tough period, Khan put most of his energy to the career. He took extra work and learned more about his job.

The 31-year-old Khan has been in China for nearly a decade. Khan came to study at Northwestern Poly Technical University (NPU) in Xi’an in 2010.

After graduation, Khan was admitted to Xi’an Jiaotong University and he received his master degree in 2017.

Besides the achievements in the study, Khan also has tied the knot with a Chinese girl.

Khan told that he met his wife when studying at NPU. They started at saying hello to each other and eventually, they decided to get married.

“When we talked to our parents that we planned to get married, I remember the first impression of my father. He was delighted ,” Khan recalled.

In response to this question, Khan’s wife said she had no problem with those and would like to become a Muslim.

Khan said, “That was the happiest moment in my life and I decided to stay here (China) for the rest of my life.”

In 2015, they got married and Khan’s wife converted to Islam. In 2016, their son was born. They have a happy life like many young people.

Khan attributed his happy life to the seeking of knowledge and said, “In my high school, there is a notice board near the main gate. People write some idioms and quotes on that notice board every day.

They change these quotes every day. However, there was only one sentence that was always on the top of the board: “Seek knowledge, even it’s as far away as in China.”

Till now, Khan is still seeking knowledge diligently. He said one of his paper will be published by a journal soon.