LAC issue; China, India agree to implement joint consensus

BEIJING, July 15 (APP):China on Wednesday hoped that the Indian side will implement the consensus reached by the two sides with concrete actions and work together to maintain the peace and tranquility in the border region.

On July 14, the border forces of China and India held the fourth round of military-level talks. On the basis of the consensus and implementation of the first three rounds of military-level talks, the two sides have made positive progress in promoting the further disengagement of front-line troops in the western section of the border and easing the border situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman, Hua Chunying said during her regular briefing held here.

Hua hoped that the Indian side and the Chinese side will move towards each other, implement the consensus reached by both parties with practical actions, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.

India and China held the fourth round of Corps Commanders talks at Chushul on Tuesday to work out details on the second phase of disengagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

This round of talks came about a month after the violent clash at Galwan on June 15 which left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

The focus of the talks was to work out details of further disengagement from the standoff areas.

Like in previous rounds of talks, the Chinese side by Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region and the Indian delegation was led by Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps. The earlier round of talks were held on June 6, 22 and 30.

While the first two rounds of talks were held at Moldo, the third round was held at Chushul.