Ex-US VP Biden takes eight-point lead over Trump in new 2020 election poll

NEW YORK, Jul 22 (APP):US Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, leads President Donald Trump by eight percentage points among registered voters, a new opinion poll has found. The former vice president had support from 46 per cent of those polled, in comparison to the US president’s 38 per cent, according to Reuters/Ipsos poll. The remaining 16 per cent were undecided, may not vote or planned to back a third candidate, said the survey, which was carried out between 15 and 21 July. Both Biden and Trump campaigns have focused much of their time on reaching out to this third group of potentially persuadable voters, which could swing a close election in either direction.

Biden’s lead over Trump was also seen amongst undecided voters, who would back the Democratic candidate by 61 per cent if they had to choose between the pair. Both campaigns will be aware that undecided voters could swing November’s election in either direction, as polls narrow. The same voters in 2016 swung behind Trump on election day despite polling that summer showing equal levels of support among undecideds for the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. But 70 per cent of undecided or third-party registered voters told pollsters they disapproved of Trump’s performance in office.

That comes amid nationwide protests against racism and police violence combined with a coronavirus pandemic that has seen more than 141,000 American lives lost and millions out of work. The Reuters/Ipsos poll also showed that only 38 per cent of the public supported the president’s handling of the coronavirus, including 20 per cent of undecided or third-party registered voters. The Reuters/Ipsos poll also showed that only 38% of the public supports Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, including 20% of undecided or third-party registered voters. Trump, who played down the crisis and did not appear publicly in a mask here until July 12, pushed to reopen businesses well before health experts said it was safe.

Trump appeared to shift his tone here this week and restarted regular briefings on the pandemic on Tuesday, encouraging Americans to wear a face covering if they could not keep socially distant. The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 4,430 American adults, including 3,744 registered voters, and 595 registered voters who had not supported a major-party candidate. It has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 2 percentage points for the entire group and 5 points for the undecided or third-party voters

Still, one Democratic super political action committee (PAC) warned this week that Biden led many polls “by default” because voters were not excited about the candidate.

The committee, PACRONYM, said Biden needed to close the so-called enthusiasm gap with Trump, and excite his own supporters. The PAC will spend $15 million in an online ad campaign aimed at about 1.7 million “low-information” left-leaning voters – largely women of colour under 35 – across Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Arizona and Georgia.