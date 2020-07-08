Chinese military’s combat, logistics support capabilities superior to India’s: Experts

BEIJING, July 8 (APP):China’s military capabilities, including its joint combat capabilities and logistics support capabilities, are generally superior to India’s. Therefore, if crossfire occurs, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army can defeat the Indian army.

However, crossfire is a lose-lose situation for the both countries, Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator told Global Times.

The two sides’ consensus on de-escalating border tensions shows that they have agreed to take a step back and take care of the overall situation.

However, taking a step back does not represent a weak concession on the part of China – it is for the consideration of the big picture. China has always hoped for friendly relations with its neighbors. Hopefully India can also treat the two sides’ disputes with greater tolerance.

He said, nationalism continues to rise in India. Since its independence, India has always wanted to develop its military power, even though there are still many poor people in the country. Due to such sentiments, blind confidence in the military is spreading in India as certain countries have tried to woo India and provided it with various weapons. But this is limited to selling weapons, not technology transfer. These gestures won’t help India improve its military capabilities.

Some forces in India have long wanted to boycott “Made in China” products, but they had no excuses. Thus, they are taking advantage of the tensions on the border, hyping the “China threat” theory and boycotting Chinese products.

These are important signs of India’s nationalism.

These forces are trying to revitalize India’s military and economy in this way. But they are way too confident. As is apparent, India has neither enough military and industrial capabilities, nor does it have the ability to actually confront China, he added.

The two sides have reached a consensus this time. China-India relations will cool down, especially military relations. However, mutual trust in border control has already declined. Indian troops believe that they have suffered losses in the Galwan Valley. If this sentiment remains for a long time, China-India military relations may become tense again.

He pointed out that India is constantly purchasing various weapons and strengthening the construction of military facilities along its border.

Indeed, India regards China as its biggest imaginary enemy.

Combined, these stand to harm mutual trust between the militaries of India and China. Hopefully, India can meet China halfway after this important border consensus was reached, he added.