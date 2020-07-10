China, Pakistan approve preliminary plans for 130 joint research projects

BEIJING, July 10 (APP)::National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) and Pakistan Science Foundation have approved preliminary plans for 130 joint research projects in the context of climate change under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) .

The fourth Call of Proposals between PSF and NSFC is open from April 22, 2020 to June 3, 2020 in the following 4 categories: i) Fossil energy conversion and materials; ii) Utilization of renewable energy and resources; iii) Scientific ground of new energy utilization and technologies; iv) Safety evaluation and adaptive mechanism research on water-energy-food nexus under CPEC in the context of climate change, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday.

According to the official list released by NSFC, 149 proposals were submitted to the two Foundations this year and currently 130 joint research projects were approved.

NSFC and PSF signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on October 30, 1992 for joint research between Academic Institutions in both countries. The MoU was re-activated in 2015.

The exchange of scientists, scientific information and materials between research and academic institutions of both countries is one of the prime objectives of this international link.

Since the founding of this alliance, NSFC and PSF have conducted joint scientific research activities pertaining to different disciplines along with efforts to strengthen cooperation between S & T organizations of both countries.