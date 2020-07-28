China-India to hold fifth round of commander level talks to discuss remaining border issues

BEIJING, July 28 (APP):The China-India frontline borders troops have completed disengagement in most locations and both the countries are preparing for fifth round of commander level talks to study the settlement of the remaining issue, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday. “Now the frontline border troops of the two countries have completed disengagement in most locations and the situation on the ground is easing,” he said during his regular briefing held here. He said, recently China and India have conducted intense communication through military and diplomatic channels.

“We have held four rounds of commander level talks and three meetings of Working Mechanism on Communication and Consultation (WMCC) for border affairs,” he added.

The spokesperson said, now the frontline border troops have completed disengagement in most locations and the situation on the ground was easing, adding, “Now we are preparing for the fifth round of commander level talks to study the settlement of the remaining issue.”

Wang Wenbin hoped India would work with China to implement consensus reached between the two sides and uphold peace and stability along the border areas.

During the fourth round of Corps Commanders talks held at Chushul, the two countries worked out details on the second phase of disengagement on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

This round of talks came about a month after the violent clash between the troops of both countries at Galwan on June 15 which left 20 Indian soldiers dead. The earlier rounds of talks were held on June 6, 22 and 30.