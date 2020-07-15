China donates batch of anti-epidemic material to OIC

BEIJING, July 15 (APP):The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China has donated a batch of anti-epidemic materials to the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC), Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.

“On July 14, this batch of materials has been delivered to the OIC Secretariat through the Chinese Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia to suppor the Secretariat’s anti-epidemic work, she said during her regular briefing held here.

She said that the new coronavirus epidemic has impacted both China and Islamic countries and added, both China and Islamic countries have shared fate and fought side by side.

Hua Chunying said at the most difficult time for China to fight the epidemic, the Islamic countries have given China valuable help. China has also supported and was actively helping Islamic countries fight the epidemic.

In addition to providing materials to the OIC secretariat, China also provided 60 million masks, six million test kits, more than 2000 ventilators, and 10 million sets of protective clothing to 54 Islamic countries through bilateral channels in the first half of this year.

“We supplied annti-epidemic materials such as goggles and gloves, and shared anti-epidemic experience and technology without reservation,” she added.

The spokesperson said that China is willing to continue to strengthen cooperation with Islamic countries and OIC, work together to fight against the epidemic, and jointly contribute to the maintenance of people’s lives and health and global public health.

She emphasized that the cooperation between China and the Islamic countries is mutual, and it is a reflection of the friendly and sincere feelings between the people of both sides, and it has no political purpose.