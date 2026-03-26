General Authority of Media Regulation enables Parental Supervision on Instagram

Riyadh, Mar 26 (SPA/APP): The General Authority of Media Regulation, in cooperation with Meta, has launched the Parental Supervision feature on Instagram in the Kingdom.

The launch of this feature reflects the authority’s commitment to creating a safe digital environment. It enables parents to monitor their children’s use of the platform intelligently, protecting their privacy while minimizing potential social media risks.

These settings are designed to enhance teenagers’ safety on the platform by limiting unwanted interactions, ensuring access to age-appropriate content, and helping them manage their time on Instagram more effectively.

To learn how to set up moderation on Instagram, visit: https://help.instagram.com/472274307935829/?helpref=uf_share

For tips on creating accounts for your target age group, visit: https://help.instagram.com/995996839195964/?helpref=uf_share