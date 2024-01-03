GCC Secretary-General receives ambassador of Peru to the Kingdom

RIAYDH, Jan 3 (APP): Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi received at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in Riyadh today the Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the Kingdom Carlos Zapata.

During the meeting, they reviewed the relations between the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Republic of Peru and discussed several regional and international issues of common interest.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Peru stressed the need to follow up and strengthen the ties between the GCC and the Republic of Peru in light of the Framework Agreement for Trade, Economic, Investment and Technical Cooperation, which was signed in October 2012, which constitutes a key pillar of the strategic partnership between the two parties.

This meeting comes within the framework of continuous efforts to enhance cooperation between the two sides.