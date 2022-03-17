Gansu to share agricultural expertise with Pakistan

BEIJING, March 17 (APP):China’s Gansu Academy of Agricultural Sciences (GAAS) and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) have discussed a roadmap for boosting agricultural cooperation in the future, with advanced Chinese technologies to be transferred to Pakistan.

Gansu and Pakistan share similarities in climate, crop types, environment, etc. According to Fan Tinglu, Vice President of Gansu Academy of Agricultural Sciences, high-yield crop varieties of wheat, potato, corn, oilseed rape, cotton, and various technologies of efficient use of water and fertilizer on dry land, solar greenhouse, fruit and vegetable storage and cold chain logistics etc. are hopefully to be introduced to Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

“Many technologies from Gansu, for instance, the technology of farmland water utilization and regulation with plastic-film mulching on dry land, have been introduced to Pakistan and achieved promising results. We sincerely hope our cooperation with IUB contribute to both food security and agricultural development in the future,” Fan Tinglu said.

Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, said the area that IUB located in is facing soil, water and climate challenges, where Chinese technologies can play a positive part.

“IUB is looking forward to working with the Chinese counterparts. We want to learn from the Chinese experience and advanced technologies to improve our local conditions and food security,” Mahboob said.

Last year, IUB already established cooperative ties with Sichuan Agricultural University (SAU) specialized in intercropping technology. Now, the Sino-Pak agricultural cooperation is steadily expanding through more linkages being forged.

Li Taian, Director of Division of Asia and Africa Affairs, Foreign Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Gansu, expressed the provincial government and the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan’s willingness to support the agricultural exchanges between Gansu and Pakistan. It is learned that a MoU between GAAS and IUB is on the way to kick off the cooperation in an efficient and practical way.

Wang Min, Director of Division of S&T Cooperation and Exchange, GAAS, Zhang Lijun, Deputy Director of Division of S&T Cooperation and Exchange, GAAS, Dr. Muhammad Ali Raza, Director of National Research Center for Intercropping, IUB, Dr. Iqbal Bandesha, Dean, Agriculture, IUB were also present at the meeting.