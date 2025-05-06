32.1 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeInternational NewsGabonese President appoints VP, forms new govt
International News

Gabonese President appoints VP, forms new govt

10
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Libreville, May 6 (SPA/APP): Gabonese President General Brice Oligui Nguema on Tuesday appointed Seraphin Moundounga as the country’s vice president (VP) and Alexandre Barro Chambrier as the vice president of the government.
The vice president of the government replaces that of the prime minister, abolished under the new constitution.
Nguema, who was sworn in as president on Saturday, has formed a new government consisting of 30 members, down from 35 in the previous government. This new government includes 10 women, representing 30% of its members.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan