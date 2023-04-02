Fuzhou welcomes foreign investment to build modern international city: Mayor

BEIJING, Apr 2 (APP):Fuzhou, capital of the Fujian province of China, will encourage foreign-invested enterprises to participate in ongoing efforts of municipal government to build it as a modern international city, said Mayor of Fuzhou Municipal Government, Wu Xiande.

As the political, economic and cultural hub of the province, the city spans an area of 12,000 square kilometers and it is home to a permanent resident population of 8.42 million, he said while talking to a group of foreign and local journalists.

He informed that Chinese President Xi Jinping worked in Fujian for over 17 years and played a key role in the socio-economic development of the province.

The municipal government is committed to sticking to the guiding principles of Xi Jinping’ s Strategic Plan for Fuzhou, implementing the strategies of building metropolitan area and a strong provincial capital in all aspects.

“We are developing six town and five highlights and strengthening nine-pronged efforts to ultimately build Fuzhou into a modern international city,” he added.

The six towns include Binhai New Town, Fuzhou University Town, Southeast Auto Town, the Maritime Silk Road Seaport Town, Fuzhou International Airport Town, and Modern Logistic Town.

The five highlights are Maritime Fuzhou, Digital Fuzhou, New Materials, Airports and Seaports and Mindu Culture, he added.

The mayor informed that efforts are underway in nine aspects such as science, technology and education driven development and support for industrial leaders.

He said that a home to several world-renowned companies, the city’s GDP reached 1,230,823 billion yuan last year, making it the 8th largest among all capital cities in China.

Additionally, its per capita GDP of 146,000 yuan places it 4th among the country’s capital cities, he added.

To a question, he said that economic reforms and opening-up polici have resulted in the formation of five industrial clusters, including textiles and chemical fibers, food processing, machinery manufacturing, metallurgy and building materials, and electronic information technology.

The city is also home to several world-renowned companies such as Industrial Bank, Fuyao, Highsun, TPV and CASTECH.