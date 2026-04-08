From trade to culture: Kazakhstan–Germany ties gain momentum

ASTANA, April 8 (Qazinform/APP) : First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar met with Gunther Krichbaum, Minister of State for European Affairs at Germany’s Federal Foreign Office, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing primeminister.kz.

During the talks in Astana on Monday, both sides discussed the current state and prospects for deepening trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian ties. The officials also reviewed issues of coordinating joint efforts to strengthen the ongoing dialogue between Kazakhstan and Germany.

The parties expressed their commitment to continued close cooperation within the “Central Asia – Germany” framework and other international platforms. Concluding the meeting, the German diplomat expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed Germany’s readiness to further expand the partnership between the two nations. Previously, Kazakhstan and Germany discussed green hydrogen production and export.