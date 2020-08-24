Friendly cricket match played between High Commission and Woking Cricket Club teams

LONDON, Aug 24 (APP): Pakistan High Commission London’s Cricket Team played a 25-over friendly match against Woking Cricket Club on August 23.

A statement issued by Pakistan High Commission (PHC) here on Monday said that the match was played at the Wheatsheaf Recreation Ground Woking.

High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria and Hon. Jonathan Lord MP inaugurated the match. Legendary cricketer of Pakistan Zaheer Abbas also graced the occasion with his presence at the invitation of the High Commissioner.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner expressed excitement that the match was being played when Pakistan’s national cricket team was playing English side and the atmosphere was full of joy in the midst of gloom created by COVID-19 pandemic. He thanked the Woking Council for making excellent arrangements for the match. He said sporting events are a useful tool of public diplomacy and act as bridges between communities.

The High Commission always encourages healthy sporting activities to bring together British and Pakistani communities, he added. Zakaria also felicitated Zaheer Abbas on the induction of his name in the ICC’s Hall of Fame and termed it a proud moment for the

country and its people.

On this occasion, Zaheer Abbas appreciated the High Commission for carrying out sporting activities and engaging with the local youth through fruitful activities. Jonathan Lord MP, who played from Woking side, welcomed the PHC Team to his home ground. He said cricket has world language and it is one of the many things that enhance friendship between England and Pakistan.

Maintaining social distancing, the local cricket fans enjoyed the day out,the statement said.