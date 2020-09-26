Friendly cricket match between the High Commission and Woking Cricket Club

LONDON, Sep 27 (APP):Pakistan High Commission London’s Cricket Team played a T20 friendly match with Woking Cricket Club the other day. The match was played at Woking and Horsell Cricket Club, a statement of Pakistan High Commission issued on Sunday said.

According to the statement, Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Moazzam Ahmad Khan, an avid cricketer himself, and his spouse attended the match.

They were warmly welcomed by Hon. Jonathan Lord MP, Mayor of Woking Cllr Beryl Hunwicks and the local community members. Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner said he and his wife were delighted that their first interaction with the community was taking place through cricket which was the most popular sport in

Pakistan. On a lighter note, Khan shared he had been playing some serious cricket in the past which he still had not been able to take out of his mind.

The High Commissioner thanked the hosts and the local team for the warm welcome they extended to him and his spouse. He also commended them for organizing a lovely day out in their beautiful city when the cricketing season was coming to close. The High Commissioner said he was looking forward to more sports events in the future to connect with the community. The UK MP and the Mayor thanked the High Commissioner for reaching out and choosing Working for his first public attendance.

They said cricket was one of the many things that enhance friendship between England and Pakistan. They said “Woking is a diverse community with many Pakistanis living cohesively there”. They wished the High Commissioner a peaceful and productive stay and hoped to jointly organize more such useful activities in the future. Maintaining social distancing, both the teams and the local cricket fans enjoyed the day out.