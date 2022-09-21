France, Pakistan agree to join hands for economic revival, reconstruction of flood-hit areas

NEW YORK, Sep 20 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly here.

Besides exchanging views on the enhancement of bilateral relations, the two leaders agreed on mobilizing international support for Pakistan to help recover and rebuild its economy on a sustainable footing in the aftermath of the recent devastating floods in Pakistan related to climate change.

In order to gather the relevant International financial partners and development partners, France will host an international conference before the end of the year aiming at contributing to the rehabilitation and the reconstruction of flood affected areas of Pakistan.

France would also help for climate-resilient reconstruction related financing, to accelerate transition to renewable energy.