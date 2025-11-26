Four killed, 34 injured as landslides, flash floods hit Indonesia’s North Sumatra

- Advertisement -

JAKARTA, Nov. 26 (Xinhua/APP): Four people were killed and 34 sustained injuries after landslides and flash floods struck Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, said Tuahta Ramajaya Saragih, head of the provincial disaster management and mitigation agency, on Wednesday.

Heavy downpours triggered landslides in a village of Central Tapanuli Regency on Tuesday, destroying a house and killing its four occupants, Saragih said.

“The four bodies have been evacuated from the scene,” he told Xinhua by phone.

Separately, flash floods inundated parts of Batang Toru sub-district after two rivers overflowed following heavy rains, injuring 34 people, according to the official.

All flash flood victims have been evacuated, and authorities have set up a food aid center, Saragih added.