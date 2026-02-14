Foreign ministers of Bosnia and Mauritius congratulate Iran on anniversary of Islamic Revolution victory

Tehran, Feb 14 (IRNA/APP): The foreign ministers of Bosnia and the Republic of Mauritius in separate messages, congratulated Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the anniversary of the victory of the Islami Revolution and the National Day of the Islamic Republic.

In a message to the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Bosnia and Herzegovina Foreign Minister Elmedin Konaković extended his country’s congratulations on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran in a message to his Iranian counterpart.

After offering congratulations to the Iranian foreign minister and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Elmedin Konaković wished more prosperity and success to Araghchi’s country and the people.