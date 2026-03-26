Foreign Minister discusses latest developments with Canadian counterpart

Vaux-de-Cernay, Mar 26 (SPA/APP): Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met on Thursday with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand on the sidelines of his participation in the Group of Seven (G7) ministerial meeting held in the French Republic.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation between the two countries in various fields, in addition to discussing the latest developments and issues of common interest.