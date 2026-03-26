Football: Tanikawa nets winner, assists as Bayern Women edge Man United

LONDON, Mar 26 (Kyodo/APP): Japan’s Momoko Tanikawa came off the bench to set up a goal before hitting the winner as Bayern Munich won 3-2 away to Manchester United on Wednesday in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League quarterfinal.

After helping Japan win the Women’s Asian Cup in Australia on Saturday, Tanikawa shone at Old Trafford after coming on in the 59th minute.

With the tie level at 1-1, the 20-year-old threaded a pass from inside her own half to play Pernille Harder through on goal as the Danish forward scored her second of the night to restore Bayern’s lead in the 71st minute.

Hanna Lundkvist scored off a corner five minutes to level again for the home side, but Tanikawa had the final say in the 84th minute as she controlled a pass from the left before sweeping the ball home from inside the box.

Tanikawa’s Japan teammate Hinata Miyazawa started in midfield for Manchester United and played the pass that led to a penalty in the 23rd minute, put away by Maya Le Tissier to cancel out Bayern’s early lead.