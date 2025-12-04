Football: Tanaka scores 1st Premier League goal as Leeds batter Chelsea

- Advertisement -

LONDON, Dec 4 (Kyodo/APP): Japan international Ao Tanaka netted his first English Premier League goal in emphatic style Wednesday as Leeds United earned a much-needed 3-1 win against high-flying Chelsea.

Looking to snap a four-game losing streak that placed them in the relegation zone, Leeds got off to a strong start when Slovenian defender Jaka Bijol headed in from a corner in the sixth minute at Elland Road.

The hosts dominated the first half but were unable to add to the lead until Tanaka, who missed two earlier attempts, found the target from long range in the 43rd minute.

After receiving the ball 20 meters out, the Samurai Blue midfielder turned and unleashed a shot that rocketed past Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez into the top right of the net.

A jubilant Tanaka slid on his knees to celebrate a long-awaited maiden English top-flight goal after playing an instrumental role in Leeds winning promotion last season.

Chelsea pulled one back through Pedro Neto early in the second half before Dominic Calvert-Lewin restored the hosts’ two-goal buffer in the 72nd minute.

In the Scottish Premiership, Japan forward Daizen Maeda bagged the only goal in the 11th minute as Celtic defeated Dundee 1-0 to go level on points with leaders Hearts with a game in hand.