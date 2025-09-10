Football: Sub-par Japan beaten 2-0 by World Cup co-hosts United States

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

COLUMBUS, Sep 10 (Kyodo/APP): Japan were beaten 2-0 away to the United States on Tuesday, ending their two-game friendly series against the 2026 World Cup hosts without scoring a goal.

Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu changed his entire starting eleven from their 0-0 draw with Mexico in Oakland, California, on Saturday. Yuto Nagatomo, who turns 39 on Friday, was named captain, but the makeshift side endured a patchy 90 minutes at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

“I’m sorry for so many Japanese fans who came over to support, and those who cheered us on in the morning back home,” Moriyasu said. “We had some chances, but we’ll work to up our quality in front of goal.”

Kaishu Sano uncharacteristically lost possession deep inside his own half in the 18th minute, with keeper Keisuke Osako stopping two attempts from Folarin Balogun and another from Alex Zendejas to let him off the hook.

Henry Heroki Mochizuki’s header off former Inter Milan man Nagatomo was saved by U.S. keeper Matt Freese three minutes later before the hosts went ahead on the half-hour mark. Zendejas expertly volleyed low into the left corner after Max Arfsten skipped past Mochizuki to send in a left-wing cross.

Junya Ito slid in to meet Yuito Suzuki’s pass into the box but his attempt was straight at Freese five minutes later, while Joel Chima Fujita’s misplaced pass led to a blocked shot from Cristian Pulisic as Japan remained in second gear heading into the break.

Ayumu Seko replaced Nagatomo, who had a knock, as Japan changed to four at the back and his cross from the left set up Koki Ogawa’s header that went straight at the keeper, while Pulisic had two shots saved by Osako before setting up the U.S.’ second.

After driving forward, the Milan attacker played a ball through for Balogun, who took his left-footed shot first time and scored off the foot of the far, right-hand post in the 64th minute.

Ogawa’s audacious effort from distance hit the corner of the woodwork in the 70th minute for Japan, while U.S. substitute Jack McGlynn had a deflected effort denied superbly by Osako before seeing his shot come off the underside of the bar.

Osako also stopped Damion Downs and Sergino Dest from scoring but Japan substitutes including Daichi Kamada and Kaoru Mitoma were unable to unlock Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

“It was a difficult match with our press not quite clicking,” Ito said. “It might have turned out to be a different game had I taken my chance in the first half, so I’m frustrated…There were some good attacks once we had fresh members on.”