Thursday, January 15, 2026
International News

Football: Machino nets 3rd goal of season in heavy loss for Gladbach

BERLIN, Jan 15 (Kyodo/APP): Japan forward Shuto Machino scored his third goal of the German Bundesliga season to provide a rare bright spot for Borussia Monchengladbach in a 5-1 loss away to Hoffenheim on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old came on in the 56th minute and 13 minutes later cut the deficit to 4-1 at PreZero Arena when he ran behind the opposing backline and steered the ball into the bottom corner off Rocco Reitz’s pass.

A hat-trick from Andrej Kramaric helped the home team to a 4-0 halftime lead before Gladbach introduced Japan defender Kota Takai at the start of the second half for his second outing for the club.

The 21-year-old joined from Tottenham Hotspur this month on a six-month loan deal after a foot injury prevented him from appearing for the English side following his summer move from J-League first-division outfit Kawasaki Frontale.

The talented youngster, who has four caps for Japan, is looking to force his way back into Hajime Moriyasu’s squad for this summer’s World Cup.

