FO issues travel advisory for Pakistani nationals regarding Iran 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): For the safety and security, Pakistani nationals were advised to avoid all unnecessary travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until conditions improve, Foreign Office Spokesperson said, in a press statement, on Saturday.

Pakistani nationals currently residing in Iran were urged to exercise extreme caution, remain vigilant, minimize non-essential travel, and stay in regular contact with the Pakistani Missions using the contact details provided below:

Embassy of Pakistan in Iran

Tehran

+98-21-66-9413-88/89/90/91 (landline)

+98-21-66-9448-88/90 (landline)

+98 910 764 8298 (mobile)

Zahidan:

+98 54 33 22 3389 (landline)

+989046145412 (mobile)

Mashhad:

+98 910 762 5302