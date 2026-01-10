FO issues travel advisory for Pakistani nationals regarding Iran 

Saturday, January 10, 2026
ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): For the safety and security, Pakistani nationals were advised to avoid all unnecessary travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until conditions improve, Foreign Office Spokesperson said, in a press statement, on Saturday.  

Pakistani nationals currently residing in Iran were urged to exercise extreme caution, remain vigilant, minimize non-essential travel, and stay in regular contact with the Pakistani Missions using the contact details provided below: 

 Embassy of Pakistan in Iran 

Tehran 

+98-21-66-9413-88/89/90/91 (landline) 

+98-21-66-9448-88/90 (landline) 

 +98 910 764 8298 (mobile) 

Zahidan: 

+98 54 33 22 3389 (landline) 

+989046145412 (mobile) 

Mashhad: 

  1. +98 910 762 5302 
  1. +98 937 180 7175 

 

 

