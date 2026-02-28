FO issues travel advisory for Pakistani nationals regarding Iran

Saturday, February 28, 2026
ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP): For their safety and security, Pakistani nationals are advised to avoid all non-mandatory travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson, in a press statement on Saturday, said that Pakistani nationals currently residing in Iran must exercise caution, remain vigilant, minimize non-essential travel, and stay in regular contact with the Pakistani Missions using the contact details provided below:

Embassy of Pakistan in Iran

 Tehran

+98-21-66-9413-88/89/90/91 (landline)

+98-21-66-9448-88/90 (landline)

 +98 990 6824496 (mobile)

 Zahidan:

+98 54 33 22 3389 (landline)

 +98 90 46 145412 (mobile)

 Mashhad:

+98 910 762 5302 (mobile)

+98 937 180 7175 (mobile)

+98 902 709 3994 (mobile)

