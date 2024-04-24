FM renews Pakistan’s commitment to promoting multilateralism, diplomacy

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (APP): Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to promoting multilateralism and diplomacy, which were the important pillars of country’s foreign policy.

On the occasion of the International Day for Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace being observed on April 24, the foreign minister said that multilateralism, diplomacy, dialogue, and international cooperation constituted important cornerstones of the comprehensive approach required to address the existing and emerging international challenges, in an effective and credible manner.

“Pakistan has always upheld the central role of the United Nations, as the most representative expression of multilateralism, in the arena of international relations, and has been constructively participating in all aspects of its work,” a press release quoted the foreign minister as saying.

He said the international peace and security, as well as global prosperity and universal enjoyment of human rights, could be preserved and promoted through strict adherence to the principles of the UN Charter; faithful implementation of UN Security Council resolutions and international law; and cooperation among Member States within the framework of the UN Charter.

“International Day for Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace also reminds us of the need for redoubling multilateral efforts to resolve long-outstanding disputes and conflicts, and to allow peoples living in internationally recognized situations of foreign occupation, including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, their inalienable right to self-determination through the implementation of relevant UN resolutions,” he added.

The foreign minister further said that Pakistan remained committed to multilateral cooperation and diplomacy for peace at the regional and international levels to address all challenges.