BRUSSELS (Belgium), Dec 7 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that Pakistan was following the policy of peace with all of its neighbors for peace and stability in South Asia.

Pakistan was desirous of resolving all outstanding issues including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through dialogue, he added.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views during his meeting with Secretary General NATO Jens Stoltenberg here at the NATO Headquarters.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation, the emerging situation in Afghanistan as well as other matters of mutual interest including the situation in the region.



Referring to his June 2019 meeting with the NATO Secretary General, the Foreign Minister said that high level political and military contacts have played important role in strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the matters of mutual interest.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterating Pakistan’s strong commitment for peace and stability in Afghanistan expressed concern over the fast emerging humanitarian crisis in the neighboring country.

He said there was a need for the international community to make serious efforts for providing humanitarian and economic assistance to the people of Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister said that the cooperation of international community with Taliban was essential to check the possibility of people’s migration from Afghanistan and saving the country from becoming again a safe haven of terrorists and the hub of narcotics.

He said that Pakistan was hosting an extraordinary meeting of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on December 19 to attract the attention of international community towards the emerging humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg appreciated Pakistan’s support for NATO during its two decades’ long presence in Afghanistan.