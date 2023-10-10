FM Jilani meets Turkish, Uzbek counterparts; multifaceted cooperation discussed

SHUSHA (Azerbaijan), Oct 10 (APP): Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday met his counterpart from Turkiye Hakan Fidan and Bakhtiyor Saidov of Uzbekistan, and discussed bilateral ties and the ways to further strengthen cooperation.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of Twenty-Seventh ECO Council of Ministers held in Shusha city of Azerbaijan.

In the meeting with Turkish foreign minister, they discussed the full spectrum of strategic partnership and committed to bolstering Pak-Turkiye cooperation in trade, investment, defense, education, culture, agriculture, and science & technology.

In the “productive” meeting between FM Jilani and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov, the two sides recognized the significance of bilateral ties and reiterated the resolve to strengthen commercial ties and expedite the Trans-Afghan Railways Project.

