FM Jilani meets Turkish, Uzbek counterparts; multifaceted cooperation discussed

SHUSHA (Azerbaijan), Oct 10 (APP): Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday met his counterpart from Turkiye Hakan Fidan and Bakhtiyor Saidov of Uzbekistan, and discussed bilateral ties and the ways to further strengthen cooperation.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of Twenty-Seventh ECO Council of Ministers held in Shusha city of Azerbaijan.

Pleased to meet my brother @HakanFidan, Foreign Minister of Türkiye at ECO-COM @ECO_int. We discussed full spectrum of our strategic partnership & committed to bolstering 🇵🇰🇹🇷 cooperation in trade, investment, defense, education, culture, agriculture, and science & technology. pic.twitter.com/iVWPhctRws — Jalil Abbas Jilani (@JalilJilani) October 10, 2023

In the meeting with Turkish foreign minister, they discussed the full spectrum of strategic partnership and committed to bolstering Pak-Turkiye cooperation in trade, investment, defense, education, culture, agriculture, and science & technology.

Had a productive meeting with Foreign Minister Saidov @FM_Saidov of Uzbekistan at the 27th ECO-COM. Recognizing the significance of 🇵🇰🇺🇿 ties, we remain resolute about strengthening our commercial ties & expediting the Trans-Afghan Railways Project. @PakinUzbekistan @uzbekmfa pic.twitter.com/0RD0Jqo7sP — Jalil Abbas Jilani (@JalilJilani) October 10, 2023

In the “productive” meeting between FM Jilani and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov, the two sides recognized the significance of bilateral ties and reiterated the resolve to strengthen commercial ties and expedite the Trans-Afghan Railways Project.