FM expresses gratitude to Turkiye, Egypt on safe evacuation of Pakistanis



ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed his gratitude to the governments of Turkiye and Egypt for their help in safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Sudan as the fighting raged between the two waring forces.

During the whole evacuation process, the foreign minister also remained in contact with his Saudi counterpart, a press release on said.

The foreign minister actively pursued the whole situation during the Eid days and appreciated all those who ensured the safe evacuation operation of expatriates from Sudan.

The minister was given a daily briefing by the officials of the ministry of foreign affairs.

Foreign Minister Bilawal also made the crises management cell functional in the ministry to ensure all efforts for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis and directed for expediting the process.

The officials of the embassy of Pakistan in Sudan had been in constant contact with the stranded Pakistanis and a helpline was established in the embassy under directive of the foreign minister.

According to the press release, the first batch of 500 Pakistanis had reached port of Sudan from Khartoum for their onward voyage to Jeddah.

With the assistance of Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Air Force, they would be brought back from Jeddah.

Upon the directive of foreign minister, temporary lodging and food arrangements had also been made for the stranded Pakistanis.