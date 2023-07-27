FM discusses post-flood recovery with UNSG

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardsri on Wednesday held a telephonic call with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and discussed post-flood recovery in Pakistan, food security for developing countries and Black Sea Grain Initiative.

On his Twitter handle, the foreign minister said that he thanked the UNSG for his leadership and support for Pakistan flood response.

The foreign minister highlighted challenges faced by the developing countries for food security following supply chain disruptions.

“Exchanged views on reviving the stalled Black Sea Grain Initiative through constructive dialogue accommodating concerns of all parties,” he added in a tweet.

Foreign Minister Bilawal also addressed the recurring reprehensible and condemnable acts of desecration of the Holy Quran.

He urged upon collective UN action to formulate comprehensive strategy for tackling Islamophobia.