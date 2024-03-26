FM Dar, Uzbek counterpart discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, March 25 (APP): Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov on Tuesday discussed the bilateral ties and all areas of mutual interest between the two countries.

On his X account, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that he was delighted to receive telephone call from his brother Uzbek FM Saidov.

“Thanked him for his message of felicitation. Discussed all areas of mutual interest and invited him to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience. Also assured him of my full support to further bilateral relations between our two brotherly countries for the benefit of our people,” he further added

Reciprocating his post, FM Saidov, posted on X that it was a pleasure to have a phone conversation with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

“The Strategic Partnership Agenda between Uzbekistan and Pakistan is getting wider and covering many spheres of fruitful bilateral relations,” he added.

The Uzbek FM further said that they saw an upward trajectory in every dimension of their cooperation.

He further said that their respective ministries stood ready to further facilitate the close ties.