FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE

ISLAMABAD, April 24 (APP): Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to express deepest sympathy on the devastation caused by recent torrential rains.

He commended the leadership of the UAE for the swift, efficient and timely administrative response to this natural calamity, Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on its X account.

They also exchanged views on matters of bilateral as well as global significance, it was added.

