FM Bilawal wraps up three-day visit to Iraq

BAGHDAD, June 7 (APP): Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday left for Pakistan after completing his three-day official visit to Iraq.

At the Najaf airport, he was seen off by the Iraqi authorities, Pakistan ambassador Ahmed Amjad Ali and Iraq’s ambassador to Pakistan Hamid Abbas Lafta, a press release said.

During his visit, the foreign minister held meetings with the Iraqi leadership and discussed to further strengthen the bilateral ties and cooperation between the two brotherly countries in diverse fields.