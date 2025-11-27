Flash floods, landslides leave 29 dead in Indonesia’s North Sumatra

- Advertisement -

JAKARTA, Nov. 27 (Xinhua/APP): 29 people have been killed after flash floods and landslides struck multiple regencies and cities across Indonesia’s North Sumatra province, a local official said on Thursday.

Sri Wahyuni Pancasilawati, head of emergency handling, equipment, and logistics at the provincial Disaster Management and Mitigation Agency, said the disasters also left 67 people injured and nine others missing.

“The total casualties are 29 people, with nine others missing. The figures may rise as risk assessment is still being carried out,” she told Xinhua by phone.

The disasters destroyed more than 400 houses, several bridges, and various public infrastructure facilities. Over 7,000 residents have been forced to flee their homes and take shelter, according to her.

States of emergency have been declared in the regencies of Mandailing Natal, South Tapanuli, and North Tapanuli, she added.