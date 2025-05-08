Five staff reported injured by intruders at Tokyo primary school: Japanese media

- Advertisement -

Tokyo, May 8 (AFP/APP):Five staff members sustained minor injuries at a primary school in Tokyo after two men intruded onto the premises Thursday, with no immediate reports of children harmed, Japanese media said.

The men — who have been apprehended — broke windows and entered a second-grade classroom, Fuji TV said, citing police sources.

Police did not immediately confirm the incident when contacted by AFP. Reports had previously said four staff members were injured.

The incident at Tachikawa Daisan Elementary School in the west of the Japanese capital took place Thursday morning, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The school’s website says it has more than 500 pupils and over 30 staff members. Japanese second graders are seven to eight years old.

Television footage from the school showed teams of emergency workers and police officers walking in and around the campus, as worried neighbours looked on.

Violent crime is relatively rare in Japan, which has a low murder rate and some of the world’s toughest gun laws.

But there are occasional violent attacks, including one by a man charged with attempted murder Thursday for an alleged knife attack on the Tokyo subway that reportedly injured two people during rush hour the previous day.