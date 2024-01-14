First batch of Pakistani dried chilies arrives in China

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (APP):The first batch of Pakistan’s high-quality dried chilies, weighing 182 tonnes, has finally made its way to the Neijiang city of Sichuan Province, China.

“This significant shipment marks a new chapter in the trade relations between the two nations and is expected to pave the way for increased economic cooperation,” said Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s ambassador to China.

Addressing the ceremony for the arrival and warehousing of the dried chili under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Agricultural Cooperation Project, Ambassador Khalil Hashmi said, “Pakistan, known for its flavorful and aromatic spices, has long been recognized as a major exporter of dried chilies. The country’s unique climatic conditions and fertile soil provide the perfect environment for cultivating these fiery red peppers, which are renowned for their exceptional taste and quality.”

He further said, “The arrival of the first batch of dried chilies in Neijiang City is a significant milestone in the long-standing friendship between Pakistan and China. It not only strengthens economic ties but also fosters cultural exchange, allowing Chinese consumers to experience the rich flavors of Pakistani cuisine.”

The representative of the company said, “The imported dried chilies have generated a buzz among local traders and spice enthusiasts,” China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

“The shipment arrived in excellent condition, showcasing the efficiency of the logistics and supply chain systems involved in the operation.”

He further noted, “Chinese importers and spice traders had eagerly awaited the arrival of these dried chilies, as they are highly sought after in the Chinese market.”

“The aromatic and spicy nature of Pakistani chilies makes them an essential ingredient in many Chinese dishes.”

“A distinct flavor and enhancing the overall culinary experience,” he added.