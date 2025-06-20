Financial watchdogs of Belarus, Egypt keen to strengthen cooperation

- Advertisement -

MINSK, 20 June (BelTA/APP): First Deputy Chairman of the State Control Committee of Belarus Dmitry Basko held a meeting with President of the Accountability State Authority (ASA) of Egypt Mohamed El-Faisal Youssef on 19 June, BelTA learned from the State Control Committee.

The parties exchanged experience in conducting audits in various areas, including the agro-industrial sector, natural resources, and food security. They also touched upon the use of remote monitoring, information systems, and artificial intelligence in public auditing.

The meeting discussed signing a cooperation agreement between the oversight bodies of Belarus and Egypt and a joint action plan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.