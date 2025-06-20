41.6 C
Islamabad
Friday, June 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ہومInternational NewsFinancial watchdogs of Belarus, Egypt keen to strengthen cooperation
International News

Financial watchdogs of Belarus, Egypt keen to strengthen cooperation

118
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MINSK, 20 June (BelTA/APP): First Deputy Chairman of the State Control Committee of Belarus Dmitry Basko held a meeting with President of the Accountability State Authority (ASA) of Egypt Mohamed El-Faisal Youssef on 19 June, BelTA learned from the State Control Committee.

The parties exchanged experience in conducting audits in various areas, including the agro-industrial sector, natural resources, and food security. They also touched upon the use of remote monitoring, information systems, and artificial intelligence in public auditing.

The meeting discussed signing a cooperation agreement between the oversight bodies of Belarus and Egypt and a joint action plan.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

مزید لوڈ کریں

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan