Field Marshal Asim Munir receives warm welcome from overseas Pakistanis in Washington

RAWALPINDI, Jun 17 (APP): Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), during his official visit to the United States, was warmly welcomed by a large gathering of overseas Pakistanis in Washington D.C., where he interacted with the community and received their strong support and appreciation.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the diaspora warmly appreciated the outstanding performance of the Armed Forces during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos/Marka-e-Haq, showcasing their bravery and professionalism.

During the interaction, the COAS expressed his deep appreciation for the vital and most significant role being played by overseas Pakistanis for being ambassadors of Pakistan.

He acknowledged their contributions to the Pakistan’s economy, and global reputation by contributing actively through remittances, investments and higher achievements in other domains.The overseas Pakistanis shared their experiences and suggestions with the Army Chief.

He emphasized the importance of engagement with the overseas Pakistanis, highlighting the need for continued collaboration and cooperation to address common challenges and promote cooperation.

The interaction concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment, as the COAS and the overseas Pakistanis pledged to work together towards a more secure, prosperous, and resilient Pakistan.