Feature: Kung fu takes root on campus, fostering culture with strengthening bodies

JINAN, China, Jan. 19 (Xinhua/APP): A quiet winter breeze sweeps across the playground of Zhujiazhuang Primary School in Boshan District, in east China’s Shandong Province.

But when the bell rings for break, the playground comes alive as students rush out to practice Jiugong Bagua Zhanxue Quan (Nine-Palace Eight-Trigrams Slashing Fist), a form of traditional Chinese martial arts.

Their kicks, punches, turns and jumps are sharp and synchronized, showcasing the unique charm of kung fu.

At this school, every student learns kung fu. Martial arts are a core part of physical education, and practicing the slashing fist routine during breaks has become a daily habit.

Fifth-grader Ding Xinrui said traditional culture once felt distant, but training has changed that as she realized the cultural significance behind each movement of kung fu.

“As we chant and move together, discipline and persistence have made us more coordinated,” she said. “I feel more spirited and focused.”

Principal Li Jian said the routine embodies both distinctive martial skills and deep cultural heritage.

“Students are expected to build stronger bodies while experiencing traditional culture,” Li said, adding that it helps nurture patriotism and national pride.

To achieve this, the school invited an inheritor of the routine and designed individualized training plans for students.

Every morning and evening, the playground fills with students practicing their forms to rhythmic shouts. Martial arts have become part of daily campus life rather than just another PE class.

“I have seen students’ clear improvements in fitness, and their growing confidence in themselves and traditional culture,” said martial arts coach Yin Wenhui.

As martial arts gained popularity, students have gone on to win prizes in national and provincial competitions, turning martial arts into a hallmark of the school’s development.

“The achievement results from the collective effort of our teachers and students,” Li said. “We will continue to deepen martial arts education and carry this cultural treasure forward.”

At nearby Boshan Middle School, the gym is just as lively. Students are practicing Wubu Quan (Five-Step Fist) in neat formations, displaying power and discipline.

Gao Yuan, director of the school’s sports and arts office, said that martial arts have been incorporated into regular PE classes, and students are encouraged to engage in relevant clubs, competitions and performance.

Considering students’ physical and psychological needs, teachers adapt lessons to strengthen students’ capabilities of routines and boost their awareness of teamwork, self-protection, and healthy habits.

“Bringing kung fu into schools helps improve students’ health and, more importantly, it fosters the roots of traditional culture on campus,” said Kan Fangli, head of the Boshan Sports Development Center.

He added that local government will further enrich course offerings and organize more competitions to promote martial arts education.