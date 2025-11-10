Farkh Shaheen falcon sold on the 23rd night of Saudi Falcons Club Auction 2025

- Advertisement -

Riyadh, Nov 10 (SPA/APP): The 23rd night of the Saudi Falcons Club Auction 2025 was held on Sunday evening at the club’s headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, coinciding with the Kingdom’s annual auction season, running from October 1 to November 30.

The evening saw the sale of a Farkh Shaheen falcon, with bidding beginning at SAR40,000 before the falcon was sold for SAR80,000.

The club provides falconers with a range of services, including transportation, accommodation, and sale documentation, while broadcasting the auction on television channels and social media platforms, supporting this traditional hobby and fostering its economic and social development.